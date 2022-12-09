Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ in the middle and starting with ‘B’

Wordle is a simple game made for people to play for a few minutes each day. A formula contrary to that of games that want to keep players hooked for hours.

Accessible on both desktop and mobile devices, players only need to guess a five-letter word following the clues Mastermind-style before their six guesses run out.

If you just found out the correct answer starts with “B” and has the letter “A” in the middle, but you don’t know what to guess next, here is a list of words that might help. Remember to always start with words you already know, as they are more likely to be chosen by Wordle’s editor.

Five-letter words with ‘A’ in the middle and starting with ‘B’ to try on Wordle