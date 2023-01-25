Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘Z’

Wordle is a game many players play every day, either to maintain their winning streaks or just to have fun with no strings attached.

It may happen it’s not possible to play at regular times some days and you end up running out of time to solve Wordle’s daily challenge before midnight strikes. Like a game of guessing five-letter words, what usually takes the most time out of a game of Wordle is thinking about which guesses to make. When you’re out of time, you can use a specific strategy to speed up the process, as long as you’re not playing in hard mode.

Using a predefined list of non-repeating letter words, you can quickly test twenty or twenty-five letters in a matter of seconds. When you have one or two tries left, just rearrange the colored letters to form the secret word.

An example of a ready list is the words “FAINT”, “CHEVY”, “SWORD”, and “PLUMB”. No letter is repeated between them and even if some don’t have many chances to be chosen as correct answers, the hints they will give are precious.

Related: How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words with ‘A’, and ‘I’ on them

If you have plenty of time but are having trouble figuring out which other five-letter words have the letters “A” and “Z”, here’s a list that might help you decide.

Five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘Z’ to try on Wordle