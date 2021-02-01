When will League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.1 be released?

The patch is finally introducing the spectator mode to the game.

Riot Games revealed some upcoming features for League of Legends: Wild Rift in a Patch 2.1 preview yesterday.

The patch will finally add the anticipated replays and spectator mode. Players will be able to spectate their friends’ games as well. The spectator option will also pave the way for Wild Rift’s entry into esports.

Two new champions, Xayah and Rakan, will also be dropping in Patch 2.1.

When will Wild Rift’s Patch 2.1 be released?

Riot Games has revealed that Wild Rift’s Patch 2.1 will go live on Feb. 2.

When the patch is released, players will have a 24-hour period where they can continue to play in the previous patch. After this, players will have to download and update the game to the new patch.

Riot Games has also said there will be three additional patches (2.1a, 2.1b, and 2.1c), which will be released in February and March. These will introduce four new champions: Katarina, Leona, Diana, and Pantheon.

Right now, Wild Rift is available for Android and iOS users around the world except for in North America, South America, and India. Riot confirmed last month that the MOBA game will release in the Americas in March. A release date for India hasn’t been unveiled yet.