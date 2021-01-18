Several champions have been nerfed.

Keeping up with its commitment of dropping a balance patch every two weeks, Riot released patch 2.0a into League of Legends: Wild Rift today.

The patch nerfed Aurelion Sol, Evelynn, Gragas, Lee Sin, Miss Fortune, Shyvana, and Wukong. It also introduced a much-needed nerf to the Guardian Angel.

Here are the complete notes for Wild Rift’s patch 2.0a.

Champions

Aurelion Sol

Image via Riot Games

Starsurge (1)

Bugfix: Aurelion Sol no longer gains 20 percent movement speed when the missile is fired.

Comet of Legend (3)

Maximum passive movement speed: 40 to 20 percent.

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Hate Spike (1)

AP Ratio: 0.5 to 0.45.

Mana: 25/30/30/40 to 30/35/40/45.

Damage to minions: 100 percent at all ranks to 35/40/45/50 percent.

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Health per level: 125 to 115.

Happy Hour (Passive)

Cooldown: Seven to eight seconds.

Barrel Roll (1)

Mana: 55/60/65/70 to 65/70/75/80.

Minion Damage: 70 to 50 percent.

Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Sonic Wave (1)

Target Range: 11 to 10.

Base Damage: 60/100/140/180 to 55/90/125/160.

Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Double Up (1)

Base Damage: 30/60/90/120 to 20/50/80/110.

Strut (2)

Attack Speed: 40/60/80/100 to 30/50/70/90 percent.

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Armor: 45 to 40.

Twin Bite (1)

Slow (Mountain Dragon Buff): 60 to 40 percent.

Burnout (2)

Base damage: 25/45/65/85 to 25/40/55/70.

Dragon’s Descent (Ult)

Dragon form bonus health (Ocean Dragon buff): 150/250/350 to 100/150/200 HP.

Wukong

Image via Riot Games

Warrior Trickster (2)

Invisibility Time: 1.5 to 1 second.

Clone damage: 50 percent at all levels to 20/30/40/50 percent.

Nimbus Strike (3)

Attack speed bonus: 35/40/45/50 to 25/35/45/55 percent.

Items

Guardian Angel

Total cost: 2800 to 3100 gold.

Combine: 400 to 700 gold.

Attack damage: 45 to 40.

Revive cooldown: 180 to 210 seconds.

Free-to-play champions