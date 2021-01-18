Keeping up with its commitment of dropping a balance patch every two weeks, Riot released patch 2.0a into League of Legends: Wild Rift today.
The patch nerfed Aurelion Sol, Evelynn, Gragas, Lee Sin, Miss Fortune, Shyvana, and Wukong. It also introduced a much-needed nerf to the Guardian Angel.
Here are the complete notes for Wild Rift’s patch 2.0a.
Champions
Aurelion Sol
Starsurge (1)
- Bugfix: Aurelion Sol no longer gains 20 percent movement speed when the missile is fired.
Comet of Legend (3)
- Maximum passive movement speed: 40 to 20 percent.
Evelynn
Hate Spike (1)
- AP Ratio: 0.5 to 0.45.
- Mana: 25/30/30/40 to 30/35/40/45.
- Damage to minions: 100 percent at all ranks to 35/40/45/50 percent.
Gragas
Base stats
- Health per level: 125 to 115.
Happy Hour (Passive)
- Cooldown: Seven to eight seconds.
Barrel Roll (1)
- Mana: 55/60/65/70 to 65/70/75/80.
- Minion Damage: 70 to 50 percent.
Lee Sin
Sonic Wave (1)
- Target Range: 11 to 10.
- Base Damage: 60/100/140/180 to 55/90/125/160.
Miss Fortune
Double Up (1)
- Base Damage: 30/60/90/120 to 20/50/80/110.
Strut (2)
- Attack Speed: 40/60/80/100 to 30/50/70/90 percent.
Shyvana
Base Stats
- Armor: 45 to 40.
Twin Bite (1)
- Slow (Mountain Dragon Buff): 60 to 40 percent.
Burnout (2)
- Base damage: 25/45/65/85 to 25/40/55/70.
Dragon’s Descent (Ult)
- Dragon form bonus health (Ocean Dragon buff): 150/250/350 to 100/150/200 HP.
Wukong
Warrior Trickster (2)
- Invisibility Time: 1.5 to 1 second.
- Clone damage: 50 percent at all levels to 20/30/40/50 percent.
Nimbus Strike (3)
- Attack speed bonus: 35/40/45/50 to 25/35/45/55 percent.
Items
Guardian Angel
- Total cost: 2800 to 3100 gold.
- Combine: 400 to 700 gold.
- Attack damage: 45 to 40.
- Revive cooldown: 180 to 210 seconds.
Free-to-play champions
- Jan 21 to 27: Ahri, Amumu, Evelynn, Ezreal, Jax, Nami, Seraphine, Sona, Vayne, and Wukong.
- Jan. 28 to Feb. 3: Alistar, Braum, Fiora, Gragas, Kai’Sa, Olaf, Singed, Twisted Fate, Vayne, and Yasuo.