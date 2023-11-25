Warframe is getting a new weapon type and cross-platform saves in December

Warframe developer Digital Extremes had a Devstream on Friday that revealed new details about the game’s upcoming update, Whispers in the Walls. The stream revealed that the update will release alongside a new weapon type, cross-platform saves, and more.

During the livestream, Digital Extremes teased the new Grimoire weapon type, the Entrati labs, and other locations featured in the new Whispers in the Walls quest. The Grimoire is an entirely new secondary weapon class that players will unlock during the quest. It shoots Eldritch beams and will be expanded with more abilities as players find more pages throughout the quest. Grimoires also have several alternate skins and weapon-specific mods.

Additionally, the developer announced that the quest will launch alongside cross-save functionality. The feature will release in phases to “load manage” and “catch issues in batches.” The feature will be available to founders first and will be released to other players in the future. It’s worth mentioning that players will also be able to trade with other players on different platforms when the feature launches. Players will also be able to link their accounts from several platforms so they can progress wherever they want and on the same account. According to the developer, account merging is a one-time feature that allows players to combine accounts from several platforms into one, while retaining all the items and progress from each account. As a caveat, the developer confirmed that only accounts created before the livestream began can take advantage of the feature.

The stream also showed off several new Entrati enemies, new game modes, new archon shards, a new operation, a new Arcane NPC, and the 55th Warframe, Qorvex. The concrete Warframe is one of the Entrati’s Void projects and is built with a radioactive core. It inflicts the Radiation status ailment, slows down enemies, and has several concrete-themed powers, like an ability that crushes enemies between two concrete walls.

Warframe’s Whisper in the Walls quest launches sometime in December. While the specific release date has yet to be revealed, Digital Extremes has announced that it will appear at The Game Awards on Dec. 7, where more details will be shown. The quest’s update will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.