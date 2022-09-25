How to get Kahl’s Garrison assignments in Warframe

Warframe Veilbreaker is here, and the update has brought plenty of fresh content for players to enjoy. One of the most significant additions is the brand new Syndicate, Kahl’s Garrison. Your goal with the Drifter’s Camp is to help Kahl-175 with his battle against Narmer to increase your reputation and gain access to various rewards slowly.

If you’re interested in completing Kahl’s Garrison assignments to start taking down Narmer, here’s everything you need to know about how to get access to his missions.

How to get Kahl’s Garrison assignments

Before you can start accepting assignments from Kahl, you’ll need to gain access to the Drifter’s Camp. This is done by completing the Veilbreaker mission, which you can only accept after you’ve finished The New War quest. Once completed, head to the navigation section of your Orbiter and select Earth. From there, you can travel to the Drifter’s Camp.

Once there, exit your Orbiter and head to the campsite. There you will meet Kahl. Speaking with him will allow you to access Kahl’s Garrison and start accepting the former Grineer Lancer’s assignments in Warframe Veilbreaker.

Kahl’s Garrison assignments come in the form of a weekly mission that will reward you with Stock and reputation with the garrison. You can get bonus Stock by completing the six side objectives tied to each weekly assignment. Be mindful that completing the mission more than once will not reward you with extra Stock or reputation.

Another NPC at the Drifter’s Camp you’ll encounter is Chipper, a merchant offering various rewards you can purchase with Stock in Warframe Veilbreaker. Most of the more exciting items are locked behind your reputation with Kahl’s Garrison, and since you can only complete one mission per week to increase this, it’s best to start doing Kahl’s assignments as soon as possible.

Here are all of Chipper’s Offerings, as well as the garrison rank required to purchase them:

Shelter Rank : Complete the introductory mission in Kahl’s Garrison to unlock Chipper’s Offerings.

: Complete the introductory mission in Kahl’s Garrison to unlock Chipper’s Offerings. Encampment Rank : Styanax Systems Blueprint and the Slaytra Blueprint.

: Styanax Systems Blueprint and the Slaytra Blueprint. Fort Rank : Archon Mods and the Styanax Neuroptics Blueprint.

: Archon Mods and the Styanax Neuroptics Blueprint. Settlement Rank : The Aegrit Blueprint and Styanax Chassis Blueprint.

: The Aegrit Blueprint and Styanax Chassis Blueprint. Home Rank: The capacity to buy one Archon Shard per week. The Fog of War Ephemera, Afentis Blueprint, and Styanax Blueprint.

Ranking up Kahl’s Garrison in Warframe Veilbreaker will also allow you to customize Kahl himself. You can change everything from his helmet to leggings by using the Grineer cache next to him at the Drifter’s Camp.