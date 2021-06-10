Xms reportedly leaves Alliance

Alexandre “xms” Forté has decided to leave Alliance’s VALORANT lineup, according to neL, a reporter from French website 1pv.fr.

The former CS:GO player joined Alliance from Team Finest on a three-month trial on March 10, which already ended and is now reportedly open to offers. During his tenure with the team, Alliance didn’t impress and only had mixed results in the competitive circuit. The organization is now targeting the Polish duelist Kamil “baddyG” Graniczka, who has been standing in for Team Finest, to round out its roster, according to neL,

VALORANT: xms will not stay with Alliance. His trial contract ended and he decided to leave the team, he's open to offers. BaddyG is the favorite to replace him in Alliance. — neL (@neLendirekt) June 10, 2021

BaddyG recently attended the VALORANT Tour France Spring qualifier with Alliance, but it was Thomas “kAdavra” Johner who sit out, not xms. They were eliminated after just three matches, having won against bibi gucci, and lost to Yendez and Entropiq.

Just like xms, baddyG started playing VALORANT professionally this year and had a fairly successful stint with his first team, Ballista Esports. He helped them to secure top four at the VCT Europe Stage one Challengers three in March, following a 2-0 victory over Fnatic, but left the team right after that.

With xms reportedly out, Alliance is down to just four players in the active lineup: Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari, Niels “luckeRRR” Jasiek, Tautvydas “hype” Paldavicius, and kAdavra. The European organization entered VALORANT in January 2021 and the team is managed by notable esports host and commentator James Banks.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.