When does VALORANT’s Act II begin?

VALORANT’s next act is almost here, bringing with it a shiny new agent, a battle pass full of cosmetic goodies and unique unlockables, a fluorescent Glitchpop skin bundle, and a fully-fledged Deathmatch mode.

The newest agent is Killjoy, an engineer who uses gadgets and gizmos to get the upper hand against her opponents. She’s a mixture of Raze and Cypher with an added touch of German efficiency, combining explosive damage with information-gathering.

The next battle pass, similar to the first one, will include a series of cosmetic items. Gun skins, gun buddies, sprays, player cards, player titles, and more Radianite Points will all be included for the cost of 1,000 VP ($9.99).

Glitchpop, a new bright and colorful skin line, will be available for the Frenzy, Odin, Bulldog, Judge, and melee weapon with the release of Act II. You can buy the full bundle for 8,700 VP (roughly $80), each weapon skin individually for 2,175 VP ($20), or the melee weapon for 4,350 ($40).

Finally, a Free-for-All Deathmatch mode is making its debut in Act II, giving players the chance to hone their skills in a relaxed and fun environment. Each match will involve 10 players, no abilities, and infinite cash.

Act II is expected to launch tomorrow on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 4pm CT—just as soon as Act I ends.

If you haven’t completed your first battle pass, now’s the time to get it done and dusted before it’s too late.