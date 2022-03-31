When does VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022 start?

As March comes to an end, VALORANT’s first major LAN event of 2022, VCT Masters Reykjavik draws closer and closer as the roster of teams has nearly come together for what is sure to be an exciting way to start the competitive year.

VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022 will begin on April 10 and run up until April 24 as 12 teams compete to be champions of VALORANT’s first international event of 2022.

VCT Masters Reykjavik will begin with a group stage format in which eight teams will be split into two double-elimination groups of four. Each match in the group stages will be a best-of-three series, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

The four teams that advance will go into the playoffs as low seeds. They will then be seeded against the four high-seed teams.

Photo via Riot Games

Eight teams total will play in the playoffs which will also feature a double-elimination bracket setup while the matches will feature a best-of-three format. The only matches not to utilize a best-of-three format will be the Lower bracket Final and Grand Final, which will feature a best-of-five format.

These four high seed teams include North America’s The Guard, APAC’s Paper Rex, and G2 Esports, the latter of which qualified due to FunPlus Phoenix’s inability to compete at VCT Masters Reykjavik due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The final high seed team will be determined in the LATAM vs BR Playoffs Showdown. If Ninjas in Pyjamas from Brazil qualify for VCT Masters Reykjavik, Brazil’s representative LOUD will receive a high seed. If Leviatan wins, however, then KRU Esports will receive direct seeding into the playoffs.

VCT Masters Reykjavik will also feature yet another new champion after Sentinels, MC3, and Acend, all of whom were international LAN winners, failed to qualify for the Masters event.

The winner of VCT Masters Reykjavik will receive 750 Circuit Points, a major boost from last year’s 400 circuit points awarded to Sentinels for winning VCT Masters Reykjavik 2021.

With such a major circuit point advantage given to the winner of VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022, teams will be aiming to use this event to garner points for VCT Champions 2022 in September.

Until then, avid VALORANT fans can tune in tomorrow April 1 at 3pm CT for the LATAM vs BR Playoffs Showdown to see who will be the final team to qualify for VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022.