When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act One end?

Players will have plenty of time to reap everything that the Dimension update has to offer.

VALORANT Episode Five, Act One went live with Patch 5.0 on June 22. With the new update arrived the highly-anticipated new map Pearl and the battle pass, which boasts an array of cosmetics such as player cards, skins, and gun buddies.

When does VALORANT Episode Five, Act One end?

According to the battle pass, Dimension’s first act will end on Aug. 23, running for about two months. This date is not final, and the season is subject to being extended or even cut short if Riot Games deems it fit.

What are the new additions in VALORANT Episode Five, Act One?

Riot has added a completely new rank with Episode Five called Ascendant, which is now placed in between Diamond and Immortal. The developers’ goal by adding the new ranks was to equally distribute player diversity among the ranked queues since lower ranks started to get too crowded. Climbing into those prestige ranks seems to have gotten a tad bit more challenging now, but a welcomed change nonetheless.

In addition to the battle pass, there is an event pass for the Crossover event. Until July 12, any player that logs in and plays VALORANT can obtain the Crossover event pass for free. The Crossover event is inspired by Episode Five Dimension’s story cinematic, where Reyna, Neon, and Killjoy come across comic books of themselves on Omega Earth.

Apart from this, other event-exclusive content includes two titles—Dimensional and Double Agent—as well as three player cards of Omen, Killjoy and Raze, and VALORANT Legion. Two Radianite levels have also been added with the new update.