Veteran NA VALORANT in-game leader transitions from pro play to streaming

"Streaming is a completely new challenge but one I'm very excited to take on."

After three and a half years of competitive VALORANT play, one of the most experienced players in North America will be stepping back from the scene.

NRG Esports’ former in-game leader Pujan “FNS” Mehta has announced that his contract has expired and he’s taking a break from competitive play to focus on his streaming career for the foreseeable future. The 31-year-old veteran has been a staple member of the scene since its inception but plans to create a new path for himself next year.

“Even though I’ve had conversations with orgs to potentially play next year, my heart just isn’t in competing at this moment, so joining a team just wouldn’t be fair to them,” FNS said in a heartfelt statement on social media. “I’ve had a lot of time to reflect and I’ve come to the conclusion that I want to build something of my own.”

Throughout his career, FNS believes he has “relied on teammates and organizations to build [his] career,” pushing him to work on a new journey on his own terms. The knowledgeable star will be taking on a new challenge with streaming, without much help from any other people besides himself.

FNS did, however, confirm that once he is happy with the product and path that he has built, he will return to competitive play. In the meantime, he will be taking himself off the free agency market as the rest of the world begins to ramp up with acquisitions and negotiations before the end of the year.

This year, the talented IGL helped lead NRG to two top-five placements in both VCT Americas and at Masters Tokyo. But they floundered out of both the 2023 LOCK//IN and at VCT Champions, making this a relatively lackluster season for one of the most promising lineups from the region.

Now, the organization will be rebuilding the roster through this offseason as it looks to replace multiple members, including FNS, Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, and Sam “s0m” Oh.

