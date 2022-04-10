VCT Masters Reykjavík prize pool and ladder point distribution

Riot Games has announced a prize pool of over $600,000 for the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Masters Reykjavík, which allows each of the 12 teams to take home some form of reward for making it to the event.

For the winners of Masters Reykjavík, the prize distribution is the same as it was when the first Masters event took place in Iceland nearly a year ago. The winners will receive $200,000 in prize money while also receiving 750 ladder points that will count towards the team’s qualification for VALORANT Champions at the end of 2022. Second place in the tournament will receive $120,000 for their efforts alongside 500 ladder points. Both of these are a considerable increase from the previous Masters Reykjavík tournament, which saw second place take home only $100,000 and 350 points.

Third place will receive $85,000 and 400 ladder points while fourth place will receive $65,000 and 300 ladder points. The ladder points have increased significantly for the teams that place top four from last year while the third and four place teams will also be receiving $5,000 extra as well. The remaining teams will receive varying amounts of prize money and ladder points ranging from $40,000 to $10,000 and between 250 to 125 ladder points.

Here is the full prize pool for VCT Masters Reykjavík:

First: $200,000 | 750 points

Second: $120,000 | 500 points

Third: $85,000 | 400 points

Fourth: $65,000 | 300 points

Fifth-sixth: $40,000 | 250 points

Seventh-eighth: $25,000 | 200 points

Ninth-10th – $15,000 | 150 points

11th-12th – $10,000 | 125 points

FunPlus Phoenix were supposed to come into Masters Reykjavík as the number one seed for EMEA but couldn’t attend Iceland due to travel restrictions. The team will still be receiving both ladder points and prize money despite not attending. FPX will receive $25,000 and 200 ladder points for qualifying for the event, the same money and points that seventh and eighth place will receive.