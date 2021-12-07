VALROANT data miner reveals ‘Snowfall’ skin bundle

VALORANT players might see a new “Snowfall” skin bundle in time for the holiday season, giving them a chance to purchase new festive cosmetics.

VALORANT data miner floxayyy revealed the new Snowfall bundle today, which contains skins for the Classic, Phantom, Ares, Judge, and a new Snowfall wand. It also includes a special snowglobe gun buddy. The skins feature an animated design showing a Christmas village complete with snow and presents. The Snowfall Wand features a snowglobe and a mistletoe that are perfect for the holidays.

The new skins have not been officially revealed, although they were added to the game in Patch 3.12. Players can preview each skin in the game to get a better look before they’re added to the store.

The VALORANT Champions bundle will remain in the store for the next six days, so the Snowfall bundle will likely be added at the end of the tournament. The price for the bundle has not been revealed, but players will likely have the option to purchase individual skins.

Although the animations are slightly different, the Snowfall skins are reminiscent of last year’s Winterwunderland skin bundle. Players who missed last year’s bundle or want another skin for the holidays can complete their collection with these new cosmetics.

Some fans are unhappy with the new bundle, especially because they feature controversial animations covering the entire weapon. Some find these animations distracting or unappealing, although others will be happy with the holiday-themed items.

