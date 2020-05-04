VALORANT team bamboozles opponents by taking Bind’s teleporters 3 times before planting

Don't be surprised to see this strat in your ranked games.

The world of VALORANT may have found its next strategic mastermind.

A VALORANT team was able to trick their opponents by continuously running through Bind’s teleporters, winning the round handily. In a video posted yesterday, one player’s genius plan worked to perfection.

When attacking, the team began by running through A Short and taking the teleporter to B. Several smokes and a Sage wall was enough cover to begin the deception.

Once at Hookah, the team wrapped around B Long and fired warning shots as a decoy. With the opposing team likely rotating over, the players then took a teleporter back to A.

After beelining again for the teleporter to B, an unsuspecting Cypher was taken out in front of Hookah. The team then planted the spike at B and used their numerical advantage to seal the victory and break the tie.

CrouteAuFromage, the VALORANT player responsible for the harebrained idea, was referred to as a “descendent of Napoleon” for the clever 200-IQ strat.

Despite the magnificent display of intellect, the home team was unable to leave with a win. The squad fell to their opponents, 13-10.