VALORANT players warned to stay clear of popular stats site after phishing ads spotted

If you are an avid VALORANT player and haven’t been living under a rock, chances are that you already have an account with the popular stats platform Tracker Network. It’s a great tool for competitive players who wish to keep an eye on their in-game performance, as well as track their enemies’ stats. Unfortunately, its well-built reputation took a hit after a VALORANT player spotted malicious advertisements on the platform.

On May 2, a VALORANT player named ThrowRA2468 shared an unfavorable Tracker Network (tracker.gg) incident, saying that they were being redirected to pages with malicious advertisements.

According to ThrowRA2468, the seemingly safe ads are pretending to promote popular platforms like Google Chrome, McAfee Security, and others. In reality, however, these promotions are a way to trick users into downloading malware programs on their system and risk a phishing attack.

Now that this has been brought to light via the viral Reddit thread, several VALORANT players have expressed concerns about the website’s reliability. To top it off, tracker.gg is built on and delivered through Overwolf, a popular app creation and distribution platform, which has had a fishy track record and isn’t exactly a fan favorite.

It was also pointed out that a potential security compromise could have a hand in this, as highlighted by a tracker.gg user in an old feedback post made in 2021 on Tracker Network’s forums. ThrowRA2468 indicated cross-site scripting as the possible cause behind his experience, urging the platform to deliver a safer experience for users. If this is true, the company must adopt stringent measures to avoid such compromises in the future.

While free-to-use services like Tracker Network are bound to have ad-based income policies to support their financial goals, fishy promotions create an unsafe space for vulnerable users. Websites that claim to be safe risk losing users if they promote such advertisements, even by mistake.

If you are concerned about running into a phishing advertisement on tracker.gg, there are a couple of ways to tackle this situation without having to stop using the feature-rich website, one being the good-old ad blocker. Many ad blockers are available for free, while premium ones come at a one-time or recurring cost. You can also purchase the premium tracker.gg subscription, which removes ads, as well as allows personalization of profiles, and delivers priority support.

Tracker Network’s advertising system is undoubtedly a valid cause of concern, with users being forced to install third-party ad blockers or pay a fee to tackle potential malicious advertisements on the platform. Unfortunately, when it comes to stats trackers for VALORANT, tracker.gg is the absolute best—no other tool offers features half as good as the Tracker Network.