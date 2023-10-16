VALORANT players think they have the answer to one of the game’s biggest cosmetic mysteries

If you’ve ever wondered why knife skins in VALORANT don’t have a finisher despite being the priciest cosmetics in the game, players seem to have some pretty valid answers.

When a Reddit user named u/PaperBagBoy0299 ran into a reasonable query about the game’s knife skins not having a finisher and turned to the community for answers, players took the opportunity to lay down their thoughts on Oct. 15.

The most popular guess was that Riot Games doesn’t want players to throw a round for an eye-catching knife kill. “That’ll incentivize people going for knife kills and possibly throw rounds just so they can see some ‘cool animations,’” the most liked comment under the post read.

Related All VALORANT knife skins and how to get them

Some players pointed out how knife kills should be rewarded more—like what Valve does with Counter-Strike. In fact, in CS2 and its predecessors, knife kills reward players with extra cash.

Comment

byu/PaperBagBoy0299 from discussion

inVALORANT

Well, it’s hard to get a knife kill in VALORANT, and I, too, feel it should be appreciated a bit differently. As much as it sounds like what the fun-focused VALORANT player base could absolutely do, adding a finisher isn’t likely to promote round-throwing in ranked matches.

One player argued they’ve never seen anyone yearn for a kill just to see a weapon’s finisher unless it’s a new release, so Riot shouldn’t be using this as an excuse not to add a finisher. “I’ve never, ever, in my life, seen someone get a kill for the finisher unless the bundle is week 1 new. It’s just a design choice they didn’t consider and won’t add now, even though there’s 0 reason,” they wrote.

Honestly, when a knife skin on its own is priced at over $80, you’d expect it to have what its gun counterparts feature.

A few players accused Riot of saving the idea of a knife finisher for future bundles just to add a few extra dollars to the price tag.

“Riot is waiting until they run out of new skin ideas so they can roll out their super duper premium skin sets, which are just recycled premium skin sets, but the knives have finishers, and it costs $25 more,” one player wrote.

It’s true that Riot has been overindulging in ‘recycling’ ideas for weapon skins to the point that it seems like a scam to the community. I wouldn’t be surprised if the devs decide to launch knife skins with finishers and outrageously raised price tags in the future. I’d still offer my wallet, though.

About the author