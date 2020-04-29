VALORANT players take matters into their own hands after anti-cheat fails to detect aimbotter

No matter how stalwart a game’s anti-cheat is, there will always be hackers that make it past the first set of defenses. In a recent match of VALORANT, some players realized that they were playing alongside a cheater and decided to hand out some justice of their own by sabotaging the game themselves.

During the match, players began to suspect their teammate of hacking when they spectated him. He failed to miss any of his shots and seemed to lock onto enemy heads for instant kills.

It became clear that he was running an aimbot program that had gotten past the Vanguard anti-cheat software that Riot Games implemented into the VALORANT closed beta. Riot has already mentioned that it’s still adapting to all of the types of hacks during the beta and will be developing the system more as the months go by.

Meanwhile, the players in this lobby made sure that this specific hacker didn’t get away with a free win as per usual. Instead, they began to follow the player around and shoot randomly, while using different agent abilities to hinder his movement and get him killed.

Although the player’s aimbot was strong, the power of true justice ended up prevailing. The four other players made the hacker lose at the end of the game. It was a noble sacrifice by the team, but it’s unclear if the cheater got banned shortly afterward.

Some fans are curious to know how these players would’ve acted if this was a ranked match instead of an unranked, regular game. Many people in the VALORANT community admitted that in ranked, a majority of players would simply let the hacker run rampant if it meant getting a free win. We’ll see how valiant people can be once VALORANT‘s ranked mode goes live.