VALORANT players have raised a staggering amount of money for charity from buying skins

Riot Games has wisely taken advantage of the VALORANT player base’s obsession with buying skins, making use of its yearly Give Back Bundles to raise money for charity. With its 2023 bundle now off the store page, another major milestone has been passed.

The 2023 Give Back Bundle raised over $4.3 million for the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, Riot announced today. This year’s bundle featured the Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal, the Magepunk Sheriff, the Recon Spectre, and the Reaver Guardian.

Thanks to everyone's support and generosity on the Give Back Bundle, we raised over $4.3 million for the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. Huge shout outs to everyone who contributed—couldn't have done it without you. pic.twitter.com/VU8pwoH1FS — VALORANT (@VALORANT) August 17, 2023

Between the 2022 bundle, which raised over $4.5 million, and the original 2021 bundle, which raised over $5.5 million, VALORANT players are now responsible for over $14 million raised for charity over a three-year period.

While the 2023 number is just slightly down from the year prior, there are a few factors to consider first before assuming that VALORANT players have become less charitable. Both the 2021 and 2022 bundles featured a Vandal and an Operator, while the 2023 bundle only featured a Vandal. And given the number of skins that have been released over the years, there’s a strong chance that more VALORANT players now more than ever already have all the skins they want.

Still, the amount raised is nothing to shake your head at. Riot’s Social Impact Fund launched back in 2019 and has run multiple significant charity events across VALORANT, League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Teamfight Tactics, raising tens of millions for various charitable organizations across the world.

If next year’s Give Back Bundle features a melee skin, perhaps the total raised by the project can surpass $20 million.

