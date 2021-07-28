VALORANT players can claim the new Can’t Teach That spray Prime Gaming reward

VALORANT players with an Amazon Prime subscription can now claim the new exclusive Can’t Teach That spray reward.

Prime Gaming is an excellent way to unlock exclusive content for several games, including VALORANT. Players just need to connect their Amazon and VALORANT accounts to claim these exclusive in-game awards. Players who aren’t Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial to unlock the reward but won’t have access to future rewards.

Some things just can't be taught.



Collect the exclusive Can't Teach That Spray by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts: https://t.co/G0Wotn2PKl pic.twitter.com/DFTJYjrPlm — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 28, 2021

The latest item is the Can’t Teach That spray, which features the VALORANT symbol on a school crest. This is an excellent option when you want to rub in an impressive play on the enemy team and let them know some things you just can’t teach.

The Prime Gaming website also shows future items coming once a month for the remainder of the year, meaning players have a lot more in-game content to enjoy. Past items include gun buddies, sprays, and player cards, all of which can’t be unlocked anywhere else.

The most recent Prime Gaming VALORANT item was the Hot Take gun buddy, which features a dripping hot sauce bottle perfect for the heat of battle. Players can also add a mask to their in-game gun with the Nice Smile gun buddy, a no longer available Prime reward.

Make sure to claim the spray before it’s too late since the Prime Gaming items aren’t available forever. The Prime Gaming items should appear in your account the next time you log in to VALORANT.

