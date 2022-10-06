VALORANT has recently undergone some key changes in a recent October update, which has changed the meta on the affected maps and gameplay.

But, the newly shipped update may have caused some unintended consequences. Players have been voicing their opinions on Reddit regarding some gameplay issues surfacing immediately after the recent VALORANT patch.

The patch has seemingly brought slow loading times to the game.

Players are noting the incredibly long time it takes to get into the game itself when before the patch it was a quick and seamless process. Hundreds of players have taken to the VALORANT subreddit to voice their opinions, with some saying they “spend double the amount of time in the initial loading screen than I did pre-patch.”

Screengrab via /r/VALORANT on Reddit

The patch seems to have affected a large portion of the VALORANT population, with some players saying it took up to five minutes to get their game started.

“Thought it was just me,” one VALORANT fan said.

BeemChess, a Redditor, wrote: “Bro I just spent five minutes in one loading screen. Either someone had a potato PC or Rito [sic] small indie company messed up.”

“Yeah I thought I was frozen too,” another wrote. “Always took less than 10 seconds to load into the game, now it takes about a minute.” User /r/IndeOP confirmed the experience soon after, saying: “Same thing happened to me! Is this because of the new update patch?”

While the update may have brought about positive change for VALORANT’s competitive meta, it’s made it a slow journey to make it into the servers to begin with.

Screengrab via /r/VALORANT on Reddit

Hopefully, the next patch from Riot Games will sort out these issues and make it easier for players to hop into games without wasting valuable competitive time.