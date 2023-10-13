VALORANT players agree this agent can never be truly nerfed

Patch 7.04’s Jett stirred VALORANT players quite a bit, with fans of the Korean duelist agent declaring her ‘dead.’ But now, over a month since the patch, it certainly seems like they were lamenting for nothing.

In a Reddit post on Oct. 12, a player named u/Vitalytoly called out the “Jett doomsayers,” highlighting Jett’s consistently dominating pick rates in VALORANT and that the nerfs practically did nothing to curb her popularity.

“Personally, I was hopeful these nerfs would bring her more in line with the rest of the agent pool than they did,” u/Vitalytoly said, stressing how Jett can still easily deal with utility dumps and is starkly difficult to kill compared to other agents.

Interestingly, they also suggested it’s almost impossible to nerf Jett to bring her to par with other agents in the game, and it reminded me of a similarly dominant agent who ended up with a painful fate.

Chamber has to be VALORANT’s most notoriously powerful agent design so far. His original design was an incredibly potent addition to the game’s meta, giving him a huge risk-friendly and lurk potential, as well as pseudo-duelist capabilities.

Naturally, Chamber’s popularity upon release went off the charts, leading to Riot Games hitting him with a series of hard-hitting nerfs, one after the other. And those took everything from him.

And now, to bring Jett to a level similar to other VALORANT duelists, I am worried Riot might be forced to hit her with bigger changes in the future. Similar to what Chamber endured, the nerfs may eventually destroy her original design’s luster.

“Jett’s one of those characters that will probably always be popular due to the flashiness and the high skill ceiling,” one player said, and it can’t be truer. Some agent designs are just difficult to rework without hampering their original essence.

Players also agreed the recent nerfs to Jett’s kit were well thought out, as opposed to what Riot did with Chamber’s kit, and made every bit of sense.

Well, we can’t predict Riot’s plans for the future, but we certainly don’t want Jett to lose her airy, eye-catching style.

