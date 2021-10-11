VALORANT player pulls off no-bullet ace with Viper

The player didn't need to fire their weapon to take out the enemy team this round.

Image via Riot Games

Sometimes it takes a while to get a grasp of a new VALORANT agent, especially when it comes to learning the best use for their abilities. But one player showed that sometimes things can quickly fall into place, showing off a no bullet ace on their first day playing Viper.

A VALORANT player was able to pull off an ace on the defender’s side of Fracture with Viper, and it didn’t even require them to fire their weapon.

My no-bullet ace with Viper (first day playing her) from VALORANT

After setting off Viper’s Pit on the A-Site, it was just a matter of patience and carefully picking opportunities to chase kills with Viper’s other abilities and melee weapon before things quickly shifted into their team’s favor.

The player first picked up a kill with Viper’s Poison Cloud, followed shortly by a kill within her ultimate using Snake Bite. The remaining three kills all came via a melee weapon, thanks to the health and vision reduction of Viper’s Pit.

If this was in fact the first day for this player using Viper, it can’t have been a bad one. Perhaps they should consider taking her into battle more often in the future.