VALORANT player creates incredible crochet versions of agents

A talented VALORANT player has created crochet versions of multiple agents, including Raze, Sage, and Omen.

VALORANT player dependent-airport recently posted their amazing crochet agents that bring the iconic characters to life in a new medium. They created crochet versions of Raze, Omen, Sage, Reyna, and Sova, each with their own unique color scheme and design. Raze also has her iconic headphones, while Omen has his three-line face design.

There are even small details like Sage’s green orbs on her belt and what appears to be a Blast Pack on Raze’s hip. Raze also has streaks of purple in her hair, showing just how much work and detail went into these creations.

If you’ve never tried crocheting before, you might not understand how much effort went into these agents. Crocheting takes time and patience, and creating multiple agents is no easy task, especially with this much detail. The agents were made for the player’s friends, which is a wonderful gift and surprise.

There are still several agents in VALORANT that deserve their own crochet versions, but it’s unclear if dependent-airport plans on creating more. Some agents like Yoru and KAY/O might be tough to create, but it could be worth the effort.

You can try recreating these yourself, but they were freehanded, meaning there’s no set pattern. Don’t let this discourage you from trying, though.

