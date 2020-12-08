Bring on the festivities with Snowball Fight, VALORANT's new limited-time game mode.

After the problematic launch of VALORANT Patch 1.11 when players encountered catastrophic bugs, micro-stutters, and an assortment of other issues, Riot decided to reevaluate what it takes to “raise the quality bar for patch days going forward” and took a month-long break.

Now, the developers are back with another patch, this time on the lighter side of things.

Today’s Patch 1.14 includes changes to Sage’s Barrier Orb, updates to several key sections of Icebox, a new limited-time Christmas-themed game mode called Snowball Fight, and more.

Here’s the full list of patch notes.

Agent updates

Sage

Barrier Orb

Barrier Orb can’t be placed during Buy Phase

Once fortified, Barrier no longer loses health over time—Barrier only starts to deteriorate a few seconds before it expires

Map updates

Icebox

Reduced the height of the A Belt area and connected it via a ramp to the platform below

This puts the upper A Belt area more in line with the rest of the verticality in the site

Acquiring targets up top also requires less vertical movement of the crosshair

Added a see-through gate here that can’t be passed from the ground level

Pathing should hopefully be more predictable from attackers approaching the site and defenders retaking the site

Sloped the wall and replaced the double stack of Radianite crates in the site with a smaller object

This should allow attackers to approach the site more safely, and a quicker retake of the site for defenders

Reduced the height of the yellow container.

This allows the top of the container to be fully cleared from several angles as well as reduces the amount of crosshair displacement required when aiming at targets on top of the container

The changes to Icebox in this update are centered around simplifying the A site and reducing the height of some of the most vertical areas on the map, according to Riot.

Mode updates

Snowball Fight

5v5: Team Deathmatch

The first team to 50 kills wins

Respawns are enabled, so get back in there

The snowball launcher is your weapon of choice

Killjoy has rigged a custom version of Brimstone’s molotov launcher

Projectile based snowballs have travel time and an arc (make sure to lead that shot!)

Infinite snowballs—don’t stop shooting!

The gift that keeps on giving: Power-ups!

Gifts spawn around the map, sometimes a portal appears and gifts come pouring out

Each gift contains a power-up when opened (shoot to open)

You can only have one of each power-up at a time, so make sure to share with your teammates

If you die, you drop your power-ups and someone else can snag them

Gift types

Rapid Fire: fire even faster

Growball: grows over time while traveling in the air

Ricochet: for all those snowball trick shots off the ground and walls

Skates: skate around quickly and in style. Jump higher!

Maps

Week 1: Check out the festivities on the newly updated holiday version of Icebox (Snowball Fight only!)

Week 2: Snowball Fight can be played on all current maps

Progression

Get 750 XP for each game completed, and 150 bonus XP for a win

Snowball mode does not progress missions

Competitive updates

Act Rank Badge display has been re-enabled on in-game player cards.

Performance issues, such as hitches, have been fixed along with on death performance optimizations

Career page: Match History and Act Ranks have been split out into their own specific sections.

You can still view both your friends Match History and Act Rank progress

Store updates

Night Market

Each player will get 6 chances to receive a random Select, Deluxe, or Premium weapon skin at a discount

Opens December 10th

Social updates

Requirements to unlock Competitive play have been changed from Play 20 Unrated matches to Win 10 Unrated matches

A text field has been added to VALORANT in-game reports so players can provide more information and the reason for their report if they choose to.

Players can now add friends via the in-game escape menu.

Changes to the social panel sorting logic when in parties so you are always sorted at the top of your own group

Game systems updates

Manual Game State Recovery

In cases where tournament organizers need to roll back or replay from a given round, they can now remake any tournament match from that point with our manual recovery tool

Cinematic Cameras

We have added cinematic camera locations across all maps for observers to use.

Observers can press Shift + player number to jump to the best cinematic camera to capture the action

Observers can immediately leave a Cinematic Camera to move to Free camera

We have a lot more ideas for additional functionality, so stay tuned for that in the future

Projectile Follow

Observers can now follow a projectile fired by a player character (Default keybind is F)

Observer camera will remain at the destination of the projectile and will transition to a free camera from this point

Minimal Broadcast HUD

Observer perspectives that are meant to be used for broadcasting can turn on Minimal Broadcast HUD from the custom game lobby to retain as clean of a HUD experience as possible for custom overlays

Observer Follower

Observers can now lock their view to match another observer (Be the passenger instead of the driver)

Default keybinds for following previous/next observer: ‘[‘ and ‘]’

Observers can use player numbers on the minimap to jump directly to a specific player

Bug fixes