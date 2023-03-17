VALORANT mobile leaks show how HUD will look different on handheld version

Soon it'll all be in the palm of your hands.

Mobile gamers now have the luxury of seeing the HUD for VALORANT’s mobile app after leaked images surfaced across social media this week.

VALORANT leaker ValorLeaks shared what they described as a “quick preview” of the mobile game on Twitter, and it’s looking pretty slick. The screenshot showcases Sova’s arsenal, dart and all. The leaked HUD features all the mechanics necessary for VALORANT to run smoothly, and for you to feel the rush from that game-winning clutch.

It also shows the map Ascent, likely meaning we’ll get the same selection of maps for the app, though this has not yet been confirmed.

A Quick preview on how VAL Mobile's Layout will look. More Advanced options do exist. This is an old screenshot. [#VALORANT] pic.twitter.com/4fXaMukuvu — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) March 16, 2023

ValorLeaks disclosed that “more advanced options do exist” in the handheld map beyond the shared image, suggesting that there’s likely a customizable element to the new VALORANT app. You’ll be able to sort the buttons to whatever position is best for your game. Hopefully, it won’t block any enemies coming your way.

Players will get to tap heads and plant the spike on the move soon, but there’s still no official release date for the mobile app just yet. We’ll just have to wait until the Riot gods bless us with a time and date.

Prior hints suggested VALORANT Mobile would drop in 2022. Now, of course, we are past that point, meaning we’ll just have to take the reveals as they come.

Let’s hope they show more VALORANT agents, maps, and abilities in the future.