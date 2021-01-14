VALORANT launches online leaderboards

VALORANT now has leaderboards online, in real time, as opposed to monthly updates via Twitter.

The leaderboards are specific to each region. You can check them on just about any device imaginable, right there in your browser.

Track the climb from anywhere.



Keep tabs on who’s at the top with the up-to-date ranked regional leaderboard. Available in your browser, from your phone or desktop: https://t.co/xjWLwautb7 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 13, 2021

This Act is only a day old, so the leaderboards are currently populated with players who have won a handful of matches. As the Act wears on, you'll begin to see more of the usual suspects: professional players, ex-pros, content creators, etc.

Leaderboards have been a long-requested feature in Riot's competitive FPS. VALORANT officially launched in June 2020 with lots of accolades, and has shown few signs of slowing down its growth. As soon as the global pandemic ends and LAN competition returns, VALORANT is set to go through the roof in terms of popularity.