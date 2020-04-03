VALORANT is already the top game on Twitch

VALORANT has skyrocketed to the most-viewed game on Twitch today on the day of its full reveal.

With many viewers tuned into a variety of the top streamers on the platform, like TimTheTatMan, Lirik, Summit1g, Gotaga, Myth, Forsen, and more, Riot Games’ FPS had over 500,000 viewers waiting to watch new gameplay.

Screengrab via Twitch

Last weekend, many content creators, including streamers and pro gamers alike, played VALORANT in a closed beta. Today is the day that they’re allowed to debut the gameplay they recorded and it seems like everyone is hyped to see more.

When the embargo lifted at 12pm CT, VALORANT had more viewers than League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, and the newly-released Resident Evil 3.

Related: Which streamers will have VALORANT beta key drops?

VALORANT’s closed beta begins next week, April 7. Twitch viewers can gain access via Twitch drops by watching eligible streams.