VALORANT fans think they’ve cracked code for Harbor’s abilities ahead of Agent 21’s release

VALORANT readers take note: Harbor’s secrets have finally been revealed. The newest agent in Riot’s first-person shooter is arriving on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and observant players are already tearing apart every aspect of his abilities.

The newest agent made waves after his arrival leaked early, showcasing an interesting backstory and an ability kit that could shift the VALORANT competitive meta.

Since then, fans have only broken down his orb ability. The agent’s special move creates a bulletproof dome around players, making it especially useful for planting the spike. Redditors in the VALORANT subreddit have been regularly posting about Harbor, with a recent post detailing how to handle the newest agent’s abilities.

The post shared the fact 13 bullets from either a Phantom or Vandal will take down the orb, with the Operator taking four shots to expose players inside.

The VALORANT fans went further and discussed its efficacy against certain agents, with one, in particular, noting this ability will “shit on Chamber” due to the French agent’s abilities being wasted on precious bullets taking down the shield.

Other players noted aspects of teamplay, sharing that pop flashes through the ability will be incredibly powerful and that “operators will get hard countered.”

The ability will be especially useful on pistol rounds, with the damage per shot being so low, with some Redditors saying “don’t even bother” shooting the orb.

Harbor’s VALORANT ability looks to shake up the meta, changing up pistol rounds and forcing the higher caliber of players to seek out new strategies to handle it.