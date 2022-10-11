VALORANT fans are convinced Harbor’s abilities have already been revealed by Riot Games in secret teaser

The new VALORANT agent has been announced, with Harbor being the 20th character in the collection. There’s been speculation all over the VALORANT world regarding what his abilities could be, and guesses at what type of agent he is.

But, there hasn’t been any solid proof—until an incredibly observant Redditor spotted details that were only present in one character’s abilities.

PsychFlame, the eagle-eyed Redditor, posted in the VALORANT subreddit and shared that he spotted something that only Astra had the ability to do.

The Reddit post exposed, allegedly of course, that Harbor “can create a sphere which blocks bullets”, alongside his ability to create a wall smoke. PsychFlame noticed that, if VALORANT fans zoomed into the bubble behind him in the reveal video, “you can see some distinct circular ripples which look identical to the ripples when Astra’s wall blocks bullets.”

The Reddit post asked more questions than it answered, unfortunately. Some Redditors were just left confused, including one that wrote, “I wonder if it can block line ups if properly placed.”

So fans can maybe look forward to a new character with abilities like Astra.

Riot released a teaser on Oct. 10, showcasing a glimpse of the new agent tearing up the streets on his motorbike, leaving fans tearing apart small details to get to the bottom of who he is.

There might be elements of Neon, Astra, and Viper in Harbor’s abilities, which is sure to shake up the VALORANT meta once they finally hit the live server rosters.