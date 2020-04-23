VALORANT fan discovers creative use for Omen’s Paranoia

Taking advantage of your surroundings is an essential part of outplaying your opponents in VALORANT. You can gain better positioning and have the element of surprise on your side.

Most fans of the game are familiar with enemy positioning patterns and peek with those in mind. One VALORANT fan recently shared their creative way of using Omen’s Q ability to catch their enemies off guard.

When Omen casts Paranoia, he lifts himself up into the air. He raises himself higher than he’d be with a normal jump, which allows him to jump up to great peeking positions that you wouldn’t be able to reach with a regular jump.

For this trick to work, you should position yourself half a step away from where you want to jump and use Omen’s Q ability. Omen begins gliding when he starts speaking. This can also be used to fly in the air and jump to another high location from your initial point.

Until more people find out about this trick, you should be able to peek from unanticipated positions to give yourself an advantage.

You can also use Omen’s Q to jump on top of a Sage wall and save yourself some time compared to destroying it. Keep in mind that you won’t be able to shoot while you’re in the air and your enemies will hear you casting. So think twice before using it aggressively when you know there’s someone waiting for you on the other side.