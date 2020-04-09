VALORANT devs confuse streamers with grenade teleporter trick for a triple kill

Many people haven’t had a lot of time yet to figure out some of the sneaky tricks that VALORANT agents are capable of considering the youth of the title. But yesterday, the game’s developers pulled off a trick that the masses are surely going to be exploiting in the coming weeks.

In a dominant win against some of the top personalities in CS:GO, including Summit1g and shroud, Riot Games developer Volcano, using the agent Raze, lobbed a grenade through a teleporter that landed behind a trio of unsuspecting enemies.

The resulting triple kill won the developers the round and confused the content creators who have been playing the game nearly all day every day since the beta’s launch on April 7.

“They don’t even know,” Goldenboy, who was shoutcasting the event, said. “They’re genuinely perplexed. ‘How are we dying?’ This is unreal. Right now, (the developers) they’re playing 5D chess. That’s the level that they’re playing at. I don’t even know if the streamers recognize what happened to them.”

A quick look at Summit’s stream makes it clear that the streamer truly didn’t have much of a clue what hit them. Following the round loss, the group tried to figure out how to best account for Volcano.

While one of the streamers figured out exactly what happened, relaying that information to the rest of the group was a little bit easier said than done. Needless to say, esports pros have a lot to learn before being able to compete with VALORANT’s developers.