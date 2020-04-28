VALORANT dev Nick Wu addresses shooting accuracy while moving

VALORANT dev Nick Wu discussed shooting accuracy while moving during his Twitch broadcast last night.

While the Riot dev believes accuracy “doesn’t need to be binary,” Wu feels that mid-range aim while in motion can be nerfed a bit.

“I think you need to be perfectly still to be perfectly accurate, but I don’t think any amount of movement should make it so that you’re wildly inaccurate,” Wu said. “I think that we can be harsher on what movement penalties are currently, but I don’t think we want to be in a world where moving can never be a viable tactic even when up close.”

Much like CS:GO, VALORANT rewards players who are patient and standing still with superior accuracy. Moving while shooting makes it exponentially harder to hit your targets. But the number of times players die mid-range to a moving shooter can be reduced “by a lot,” according to Wu.

The VALORANT dev also cautioned against making it impossible to land a shot while moving. This would defeat the purpose of even letting players shoot their gun when in motion.

It’s obvious that a perfect balance needs to be found. Players with pinpoint aim should be awarded when standing still, but there should be a slight level of outplay involved when moving.

It’s unclear if Riot has plans to tweak weapon accuracy before VALORANT’s official launch this summer. But the closed beta will definitely be a period of trial and error.