VALORANT decay abilities are going haywire in Episode 7’s early hours

Abilities with a ‘decay’ status effect may now be the most overpowered moves in VALORANT thanks to a bug that’s emerged after the June 27 patch that makes the effect work long after an opponent escapes.

The decay status in VALORANT is only meant to impact an opponent while they’re inside the ability radius. Instead, after Episode Seven’s arrival, the ability used by Viper and Fade has instead been leaving a more lasting mark on opponents—or not ending at all—and plenty have already started their strange eliminations on Reddit today.

This early episode issue has led the community to question why this happened in the first place, but as of publication, there hasn’t been a peep out of Riot devs yet.

VALORANT decay occurs when a player runs through a Viper Wall, Orb, and Ultimate. It also happens after Fade activates their ability or ultimate. These abilities cause the opponent agent’s health to plummet, leaving them defenseless against any bullet flying in their direction for the duration of the status effects.

Until this is glitched, there’s every chance we could see an influx of Viper and Fade players in matches considering it’s basically a power boost.

This is far from the first error to pop up after the June 27 patch too.

Since the arrival of Episode Seven early this week, VALORANT’s been on a pretty bumpy rollercoaster ride; the Riot developers took the title down for maintenance shortly after the new season dropped and then hours later players began noticing that agent voice lines and even the game announcer had vanished.

With the sheer amount of game-breaking glitches plaguing the game, expect Riot’s bug-squashing team to switch into gear soon. Keep your eyes peeled for any other errors and issues in your VALORANT matches too—considering just how huge the episodic update was, there’s every chance more bugs will pop up before too long.

Riot didn’t respond to Dot’s request for more details before publication.

