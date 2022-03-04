VALORANT Dance of Luck gun buddy now available through Prime Gaming

VALORANT players have another Prime Gaming reward to enjoy this month in the form of the new Dance of Luck gun buddy.

Gun buddies are a great way to customize your VALORANT experience since they provide an extra level of customization to your loadout. Some gun buddies can highlight specific skins, while others can add a pop of color and contrast from the equipped skin’s color scheme. There are dozens of gun buddies in VALORANT and players with an Amazon Prime subscription can now unlock a new exclusive buddy through Prime Gaming.

New year. New moves. Bring good fortune to your new Lunar New Year by picking up the Dance of Luck Gun Buddy via Prime Gaming: https://t.co/G0Wotn2PKl pic.twitter.com/CYiCQub5iU — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 4, 2022

The new Dance of Luck gun buddy is now available to claim through the Prime Gaming website and is an excellent way for players to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The new gun buddy would look great with several skins and is an item most players won’t want to miss.

An Amazon Prime subscription is required to unlock this reward, but monthly VALORANT rewards add to the overall value. Players have received several player cards, buddies, and sprays through Prime Gaming, and the first weapon skin available through Prime Gaming was released in January. The Wayfinder skin added an excellent aesthetic to the Shorty, and more weapon skins are likely coming this year.

Visit the Prime Gaming website to unlock the Dance of Luck gun buddy before it is gone forever.