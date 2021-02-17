VALORANT Champions Tour NA Challengers 2 main event postponed due to winter storms

Riot Games are pushing back the start date of the next North American VALORANT Champions Tour event as many in the United States are being hit by winter storms.

The main event of the second Challengers event for NA will now start on Saturday, Feb. 20. According to the announcement, this is due to "weather concerns and potential power outages" being experienced by the players. Matches were originally supposed to begin on Thursday, Feb. 18.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



Due to weather concerns and potential power outages for many of our players this week, the #VALORANTChallengers Week 2 Main Event has been pushed back to start on Saturday, 2/20.



We want everyone to be able to compete at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/4XVtIEBgwB — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) February 16, 2021

Power outages are already occurring all across America, as winter storms are hitting Americans with lots of snow and record-breaking low temperatures. States such as Texas and Oklahoma, which are ill-prepared for serious winter storms, are being hit the hardest, with millions out of power and snowed in.

Assuming that all players will have the warmth and power to play on Saturday, the Challengers 2 main event will begin with Sentinels taking on FaZe Clan, and XSET playing Team Envy in the opening round at 2pm CT. At 4:30pm CT, Immortals will play Gen.G while Luminosity take on 100 Thieves.

Hopefully, everyone can compete at the highest level uninterrupted by Mother Nature.