TimTheTatman’s VALORANT Settings

They might not make play exactly like Tim, but it can't hurt, right?

Screengrab via TimTheTatMan

TimTheTatman is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Though he doesn’t have a history in competitive gaming, he’s also known for playing well in almost any tactical-shooter games he plays. And that also applies to VALORANT

If you feel confident in your gameplay but have no idea about what your settings should be, checking out a decent player’s configurations is often a good idea.

TimTheTatman often talks about his settings on his stream. We gathered everything from his mouse settings to crosshair tweaks. 

TimTheTatman’s mouse settings

  • DPI: 800
  • eDPI: 416
  • Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
  • In-game Sensitivity: 0.52
  • In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

TimTheTatman’s crosshair settings

Crosshair settings vary significantly from player to player since it’s purely based on personal preference and there isn’t a “right” setting for it.

  • Color: Pink
  • Outlines: On
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Lines: 0.8 / 6/ 2 / 3
  • Outer Lines: 0.472 /0 / 0 /0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: On

TimTheTatman’s Keybinds

  • Crouch: Left Ctrl
  • Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
  • Ability 1: Q
  • Ability 2: E
  • Ability 3: C
  • Ultimate Ability: X

TimTheTatman’s jumping setting seems to be the only adjustment he made since the rest of his keybinds are identical to the default settings.

TimTheTatman’s minimap settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 1.1
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always