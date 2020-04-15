TimTheTatman’s VALORANT Settings

TimTheTatman is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Though he doesn’t have a history in competitive gaming, he’s also known for playing well in almost any tactical-shooter games he plays. And that also applies to VALORANT.
If you feel confident in your gameplay but have no idea about what your settings should be, checking out a decent player’s configurations is often a good idea.
TimTheTatman often talks about his settings on his stream. We gathered everything from his mouse settings to crosshair tweaks.
TimTheTatman’s mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- eDPI: 416
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.52
- In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
TimTheTatman’s crosshair settings
Crosshair settings vary significantly from player to player since it’s purely based on personal preference and there isn’t a “right” setting for it.
- Color: Pink
- Outlines: On
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 0.8 / 6/ 2 / 3
- Outer Lines: 0.472 /0 / 0 /0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: On
TimTheTatman’s Keybinds
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Ability 1: Q
- Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate Ability: X
TimTheTatman’s jumping setting seems to be the only adjustment he made since the rest of his keybinds are identical to the default settings.
TimTheTatman’s minimap settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always