TimTheTatman’s VALORANT Settings

They might not make play exactly like Tim, but it can't hurt, right?

TimTheTatman is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Though he doesn’t have a history in competitive gaming, he’s also known for playing well in almost any tactical-shooter games he plays. And that also applies to VALORANT.

If you feel confident in your gameplay but have no idea about what your settings should be, checking out a decent player’s configurations is often a good idea.

TimTheTatman often talks about his settings on his stream. We gathered everything from his mouse settings to crosshair tweaks.



TimTheTatman’s mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 eDPI: 416

416 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.52

0.52 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

TimTheTatman’s crosshair settings

Crosshair settings vary significantly from player to player since it’s purely based on personal preference and there isn’t a “right” setting for it.



Color: Pink

Pink Outlines: On

On Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 0.8 / 6/ 2 / 3

0.8 / 6/ 2 / 3 Outer Lines: 0.472 /0 / 0 /0

0.472 /0 / 0 /0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: On

TimTheTatman’s Keybinds

Crouch : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Jump : Mouse Wheel Down

: Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 : Q

: Q Ability 2 : E

: E Ability 3 : C

: C Ultimate Ability: X

TimTheTatman’s jumping setting seems to be the only adjustment he made since the rest of his keybinds are identical to the default settings.



TimTheTatman’s minimap settings