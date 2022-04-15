Thwifo’s mouse sensitivities, key binds, and crosshair settings in VALORANT

With all the hype surrounding VALORANT right now, it’s no wonder players of all skill levels are looking to get their hands on some professional players’ settings to up their game. The VALORANT Champions Tour is underway and pros continue to get excellent exposure. Tournaments and qualifiers are popping up all over and these professional teams are showcasing their skillsets to prove their worth.
Unsurprisingly, some players showcase their skills slightly better than others and gain traction within the community. One of these players is Zander “thwifo” Kim. Thwifo, the former XSET Cypher player, now represents T1. He continues as a hybrid controller/sentinel by now dual-maining agents like Viper and Killjoy to assist the T1 team in victory.
Pro settings can have a significant impact on performance at all skill levels. Those who want to mimic and copy Thwifo’s settings need to look no further.
Thwifo’s settings
Here are Thwifo’s currently known settings.
Mouse settings
|DPI
|800
|eDPI
|240
|Sensitivity
|0.28
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|Polling Rate (HZ)
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
Thwifo uses an 800 DPI mouse setup, which would mean that he uses a lot more of his wrist to play the game compared to a 400 DPI player. Players using 400 DPI typically use larger arm movements to aim their weapons. The polling rate refers to how often the mouse sends location and movement data back to the game and computer. This can give better crosshair control as well as smoother flicks and other movements.
Key binds
|Walk
|L-SHIFT
|Crouch
|L-CTRL
|Jump
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Use Object
|X
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee Weapon
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability 1
|C
|Ability 2
|Q
|Ability 3
|F
|Ultimate
|MSB
Thwifo definitely has a few more personalized key binds than some other players. But it’s cool to see different layouts and settings among the pros. The object interaction button is switched from F to X, and his ability buttons are slightly different as well. The most notable differences are the ultimate ability associated with a mouse button, and jumping is mouse-wheel-down instead of spacebar.
Crosshair settings
Primary
Inner Lines
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Line Opacity
|1
|Inner Line Length
|5
|Inner Line Thickness
|2
|Inner Line Offset
|1
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Line Opacity
|0
|Outer Line Length
|0
|Outer Line Thickness
|0
|Outer Line offset
|0
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Adjusting to the settings of a pro can have an impact at any skill level. At the end of the day, practice makes perfect. So if you’re trying out these settings, stick with them for a little bit until you get comfortable. Then climb the ranks.