Thwifo’s mouse sensitivities, key binds, and crosshair settings in VALORANT

With all the hype surrounding VALORANT right now, it’s no wonder players of all skill levels are looking to get their hands on some professional players’ settings to up their game. The VALORANT Champions Tour is underway and pros continue to get excellent exposure. Tournaments and qualifiers are popping up all over and these professional teams are showcasing their skillsets to prove their worth.

Unsurprisingly, some players showcase their skills slightly better than others and gain traction within the community. One of these players is Zander “thwifo” Kim. Thwifo, the former XSET Cypher player, now represents T1. He continues as a hybrid controller/sentinel by now dual-maining agents like Viper and Killjoy to assist the T1 team in victory.

Pro settings can have a significant impact on performance at all skill levels. Those who want to mimic and copy Thwifo’s settings need to look no further.

Thwifo’s settings

Here are Thwifo’s currently known settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 eDPI 240 Sensitivity 0.28 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Polling Rate (HZ) 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Data via Best PvPers

Thwifo uses an 800 DPI mouse setup, which would mean that he uses a lot more of his wrist to play the game compared to a 400 DPI player. Players using 400 DPI typically use larger arm movements to aim their weapons. The polling rate refers to how often the mouse sends location and movement data back to the game and computer. This can give better crosshair control as well as smoother flicks and other movements.

Key binds

Walk L-SHIFT Crouch L-CTRL Jump Mouse Wheel Down Use Object X Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee Weapon 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability 1 C Ability 2 Q Ability 3 F Ultimate MSB Data via Best PvPers

Thwifo definitely has a few more personalized key binds than some other players. But it’s cool to see different layouts and settings among the pros. The object interaction button is switched from F to X, and his ability buttons are slightly different as well. The most notable differences are the ultimate ability associated with a mouse button, and jumping is mouse-wheel-down instead of spacebar.

Crosshair settings

Primary

Color Green Outlines On Outline Opacity 0.116 Outline Thickness 1 Center Dot Off Data via Best PvPers

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines On Inner Line Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 5 Inner Line Thickness 2 Inner Line Offset 1 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off Data via Best PvPers

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines Off Outer Line Opacity 0 Outer Line Length 0 Outer Line Thickness 0 Outer Line offset 0 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off Data via Best PvPers

Adjusting to the settings of a pro can have an impact at any skill level. At the end of the day, practice makes perfect. So if you’re trying out these settings, stick with them for a little bit until you get comfortable. Then climb the ranks.