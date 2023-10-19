This wild VALORANT theory claims the game’s next agent will walk through walls

VALORANT’s next agent has yet to be unveiled, but it hasn’t stopped players guessing their possible abilities—including one particularly wild theory that suggests the new character will walk through walls.

Riot has only shared a small collection of videos. Each teaser shows a bullet flying through the center of a target, paired with reactions from VALORANT’s cast of agents.

These teasers, or rather one voice line repeated outside B main on Sunset has players attempting to guess the newest agent’s ability in a Reddit thread today, and they’re convinced this voice line has revealed all we need to know.

The voice line in question says, “I mean me I want to walk through walls.” This snappy little comment has been enough to ignite the wall-walking theory.

While many are eager to see how it would work, there was a general consensus: for players to welcome this ability, there needs to be obvious sound cues or visual prompts. This would help players adjust to an ability that ultimately changes the way players hold angles and peek areas. Alternatively, players suggested tweaking his ability to take other players through walls too. His “Architect” code name would perfectly fit this style of ability.

If this out-there VALORANT theory does actually come to fruition, players believe his ultimate should cost significantly more than others.

While players might’ve fleshed out this agent already, let’s not forget this has not been confirmed by anyone from Riot yet.

So far, VALORANT players have no clue how this upcoming agent will turn out. We’ve seen leaked images of what the agent may look like, paired with the name “Iso,” but Riot hasn’t revealed anything relating to Iso’s abilities—that will come closer to its release.

Right now, we’re just going to have to wait until the VALORANT developers drop any nuggets of knowledge for the community. Until then, let those wall-walking dreams flow.

About the author