Here are the teams invited to compete in the CLG Blitz Cup VALORANT tournament

The tournament will feature some of the biggest VALORANT teams in NA.

This weekend will be stacked with VALORANT tournaments once again.

Esports organization CLG revealed the eight teams invited to participate in the VALORANT open tournament called the CLG Blitz Cup. It’ll feature a $2,000 prize pool and is open to registrations with an entry fee of $10 for the North American server.

The invited teams are already well-known in the competitive scene and in esports in general with organizations like Gen.G, Immortals, TSM, and T1 Academy.

The latter is subject to high expectations since the roster was revealed earlier today. The main T1 roster won the NA Twitch Rivals event last week.

The last two invited teams are a mix of players formerly from CS:GO, for the most part, who don’t represent an organization.

The tournament has over 30 teams registered and will kick off tomorrow, June 12. The competition will be fierce because a loss will be a direct elimination since round one features best-of-one matches.

The matches will be cast by two CS:GO commentators, Vansilli and Evan, on the official CLG Twitch channel.

CLG has teams in over five games, including CS:GO and League of Legends. It still hasn’t announced a VALORANT team, but the org has created content and tournaments around the game.