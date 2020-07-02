Team Vitality set to host VALORANT tournament this month

Following the success of T1’s VALORANT tournament this past weekend, Team Vitality has announced its plans to host its own event with an open qualifier that starts this weekend.

The VALORANT Vitality European Open by Corsair will be the third part of Riot Games’ “Ignition series.” It’ll include a $16,851.75 (€15,000) prize pool. The action will begin this weekend when 128 teams face off in a single-elimination bracket to earn one of eight slots in the main event the following weekend.

We're beyond excited to announce our 1st VALORANT competitive tournament, the Vitality European Open powered by @Corsair, part of the Ignition Series 🥳



Everyone is welcome, only your gameplay will lead you to the title 💪 #VitalityEUOpen



— Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) July 2, 2020

“Ever since VALORANT was revealed, it was very obvious that it was going to shake up the competitive ecosystem,” said Vitality president and co-founder Neo. “At Team Vitality we are really excited to host the Vitality European Open and provide a stage for the emergence of some top-class talent. We have big plans in VALORANT and we look forward to seeing some fantastic players emerge.”

From July 10 to 12, fans can watch the main event action on Vitality’s Twitch channel. The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four for a group stage portion of the event on Friday and Saturday.

Following the group phase, teams will be seeded into a double-elimination bracket on Sunday to determine the winner of the event. The finals will use a best-of-five format.

Vitality’s tournament comes shortly following an event run by T1 and Nerd Street Gaming in North America that included a $50,000 prize pool and featured some of the top teams in VALORANT’s young esports scene, like TSM. Ninja also made an appearance in the event with a team of his own.