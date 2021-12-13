T1 reportedly considering signing seven to VALORANT roster

T1 is in discussions to add 100 Thieves substitute player Johann “seven” Hernandez to its VALORANT roster, according to a report by Upcomer.

T1 is reportedly working on signing seven, although he has not officially joined the roster. Seven is a substitute player for 100 Thieves right now, though he’s yet to play in an official VALORANT Champions Tour match. He joined the organization in September after 100 Thieves finished in the top four at Masters Berlin. The team opted to use Aaron “b0i” Thao in the VCT North America Last Chance Qualifier while seven watched from the sidelines.

Seven isn’t the first 100 Thieves player who T1 has had its eyes on. The organization recently signed Joshua “steel” Nissan as its new in-game leader. Steel was a key member of the 100 Thieves roster and helped them win First Strike North America in December 2020. He’s a CS:GO veteran with years of experience and will look to help T1 climb the ranks in North America.

T1 has also reportedly trialed other players like Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban, who’s a member of the SoaR roster right now. T1’s Timothy “Autimatic” Ta has also reportedly been absent from recent practices, meaning the organization may need to sign one more player before the 2022 season.

Fans will have to wait and see if seven is officially announced as the final player on T1’s revamped roster.

