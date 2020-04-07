T1 adds former CS:GO pro AZK to its VALORANT roster

Former CS:GO and Overwatch pro Keven “AZK” Larivière has signed with Korean-based organization T1 to play VALORANT, Riot Games’ first FPS, the org announced today.

AZK will be teaming up with longtime teammate Braxton “Brax” Pirce, who was the first pro to leave CS:GO behind and sign a contract to play VALORANT. AZK and Brax, formerly known as swag, were a part of the iBUYPOWER CS:GO squad that was banned from Valve events due to the North American match-fixing scandal in 2015.

The team is coming together.



T1 is proud to welcome @AZKcs_ to the team as a professional player for Valorant! #T1WIN pic.twitter.com/BvqC0fpm31 — T1 (@T1) April 7, 2020

After his Valve ban, AZK transitioned to Overwatch and signed a contract with Team Liquid in 2016. He played several tournaments with them before going back to CS:GO again in 2017, once ESL unbanned him and the rest of iBUYPOWER from its events. The move didn’t work well for him, though, since he only played in some LAN events with GX, and later Torqued, before quitting the pro scene again.

Since VALORANT is regarded as a mix of CS:GO and Overwatch, AZK might be a perfect fit for the title. He was a pro in both games and has a history with Brax. IBUYPOWER was the best North American CS:GO team at the time of their ban and both of them seem hungry to get a fresh start in VALORANT.

AZK and Brax are competing in the VALORANT Twitch Rivals tournament today with other CS:GO ex-pros n0thing, Hiko, and Skadoodle at 6pm CT. If the squad does well enough, T1 may even sign some of these players if they want to come back to competitive play.