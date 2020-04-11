Summit1g says his team still would have been blown out by the VALORANT devs if they hadn’t used Raze

Raze is still making waves, and not in the good way.

In a sort of showmatch between top FPS streamers like Summit1g and shroud and some of the VALORANT developers, the streamers were absolutely crushed 3-0.

But according to recent comments from Summit1g, he believes the team wouldn’t have performed any better even if they weren’t playing against Raze, a character that most players view as slightly broken in the current closed beta meta.

The thought was prompted by one of his recent tweets complaining about the character and asking for Raze to be removed from the game as a whole in a joking manner. But among the dozens of comments agreeing with him, one person actually brought up a point about his team’s 3-0 loss to the devs.

Salvatore “Volcano” Garozzo is a senior game designer at Riot Games and a former professional CS:GO player who was part of the team. His play on Raze was one of the biggest reasons for the dev team’s dominance in the showmatch, though it wasn’t the only reason that they won.

. @summit1g Trying to get Raze nerfed – I dont see a problem? 🤫 pic.twitter.com/tWGbmqudiX — jordan (@jordanhasbotoxo) April 9, 2020

When asked if removing Raze from Volcano’s agent pool wouldn’t have evened the odds a bit and kept the streamer team from getting “slammed” as hard as they did, Summit simply responded with “yes.”

But despite his beliefs, the former CS:GO pro has expressed his disdain for the character in recent tweets. Summit didn’t expand on the thought beyond that, but he has made it abundantly clear that he does not think the character fits the game’s style at all and that her rocket ultimate and most of her other abilities translate to easy kills in the right hands.

The devs stood a chance. — summit1g (@summit1g) April 9, 2020

“Trying my best not to salt everywhere on Valorant,” Summit said after the loss. “Not sure how a rocket character even made it into beta or as a character design at all. Every single ability is kill someone ability. So much for mostly utility type use.”

VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler even reached out at the end of the showmatch, letting him know that the devs are aware of the community’s feelings and would be taking a look at everything that has been brought up, including Raze.

Hey summit, I totally understand, some things in there were super tilting and it was a rough game. We’re looking across the board at all the agents right now to figure out how to get them in the right place so we’ll take a look at Raze too, don’t worry. Thanks for the games :). — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) April 9, 2020

Whatever the case, Summit admitted that the mix of former pros and devs on the VALORANT team were still more than a match for the streamers, even if they did get a little boost from a broken character.

Correction on April 11 at 6:10pm CT: A previous version of this article stated the original tweet said “wouldn’t” instead of “would.”