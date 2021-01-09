Spacestation signs Pr0phie to VALORANT team

Spacestation Gaming has signed Magno “Pr0phie” Ramos of Moon Raccoons to round out its VALORANT roster. Pr0phie joins sSef, Insky, Roca, and Boostio on Spacestation.

Before Spacestation and Moon Raccoons, Pr0phie played Player Unknown's Battlegrounds for Cloud9 and Ghost Gaming.

Pr0phie was with Moon Raccoons for a month before leaving. He joined the roster on Oct. 28, and left the roster before 2021. Prior to Moon Raccoons, he played for Genesis.

Pr0phie has a 1.08 KD overall and an ADR (Average Damage per Round) at 147. Primarily, Pr0phie sticks to Sova as his agent of choice. He replaces kaplan, who is playing for The Slimy Boogermen.

Spacestation are a solid roster, but definitely aren't at the top tier of VALORANT just yet. The core of the team has been together since the team signed Boostio in September 2020.