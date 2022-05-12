Sources: OpTic signs Jovi as assistant coach following VCT Masters victory

North American organization OpTic Gaming has added Jovanni “Jovi” Vera to the coaching staff of its VALORANT roster following the team’s victory at VCT Masters, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Jovi has joined OpTic permanently as an assistant coach following his temporary pick-up prior to the event, according to sources. He helped the team secure victory at VCT Masters alongside head coach Chet Singh. Jovi assisted remotely while Chet traveled with the team to Reykjavík, Iceland.

OpTic won VCT Masters following a 3-0 victory over Brazillian team LOUD in the grand finals. OpTic previously lost to LOUD in the upper bracket finals but went on a losers bracket run to secure a placement in the grand finals following a victory against Zeta Division.

Jovi was the head coach of 100 Thieves for two months and was released in March. He was replaced by former Counter-Strike professional turned VALORANT content creator and commentator Sean “seangares” Gares. Seangares was joined by Michael “Mikes” Hockom as the assistant coach and Daniel “ddk” Kapadia as the general manager, 100T revealed on March 22.

Both OpTic and 100 Thieves are set to compete in the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Two Challengers in North America. The group stage will begin on May 13 with 100 Thieves placed in Group A while OpTic are in Group B, as first reported by Dot Esports and later confirmed by Riot Games.

OpTic will face off against FaZe Clan on May 14 while 100 Thieves will play against regional champions The Guard on May 13.