Sources: MOUZ signs ‘MMix’ VALORANT roster￼

German organization MOUZ is set to enter VALORANT following the signing of European team “MMix,” multiple sources told Dot Esports on Feb. 8.

The discussions between the two parties, which were reported by journalist Bo Dork on Jan. 23, have been ongoing for a few weeks. But the five players have put pen to paper and will compete under the organization in the VALORANT Regional League DACH: Evolution, with the regular season set to begin on Feb. 13.

The most notable pairing on the MOUZ roster is former Team Liquid player James “Kryptix” Affleck and former Heretics player Felix “al0rante” Brandl, who departed the Spanish organization earlier today.

Thanks to @TeamHeretics for the great experience and some amazing memories on and outside the server. I have decided to leave the team for a new journey, which I can hopefully announce soon. Once again thanks for everything ♥️ https://t.co/DhVEjtvJxs — al0rante (@al0rante) February 8, 2022

Alongside al0rante and Kryptix, the MOUZ VALORANT roster will feature Joseph “Luzuh” Loose, Amine “Amilwa” Saidi, and Laurent “memset” Werly.

MOUZ, formerly known as mousesports prior to its rebrand, is active in multiple esports. VALORANT’s sister first-person shooter Counter-Strike boasts arguably the most prominent MOUZ roster. CS:GO veteran and former VALORANT player Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt headlines the roster alongside David “frozen” Čerňanský, who re-signed with the organization this month.

The organization will compete in the DACH region alongside teams such as Wave Esports, CGN Esports, and Ovation eSports. The league is set to begin on Feb. 13 and conclude on March 19, just a few days prior to the playoffs.

The playoffs for the VRL DACH: Evolution will begin on March 27 and conclude on April 9.