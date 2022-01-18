Sources: Aproto and YaBoiDre among trials at Evil Geniuses

Former Luminosity Gaming pros Alex “aproto” Protopapas and Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond are two players among the ongoing trials for Evil Geniuses’ VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Neither player is signed to the organization at time of writing, however. Rumors of YaBoiDre trailing with EG first circulated on Reddit and were later confirmed by sources close to Dot Esports.

EG is required to add three players to its starting VALORANT roster to compete in the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour in North America, which is set to begin with an open qualifier on Jan. 27.

The EG VALORANT roster consists of Mike “pho” Panza and Kelden “Boostio” Pupello following the release of Brandon “BRANTED” Ballard, Daniel “roca” Gustaferri, and Nolan “Temperature” Pepper, as first reported by Dot Esports and later announced by the organization on Jan. 5.

Today we are parting ways with @branted707, @rocazor, and @temperatureCSGO. Thank you for being a part of EG Valorant, we wish you nothing but the best! pic.twitter.com/ZOVWI3jQcM — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) January 5, 2022

Both Aproto and YaBoiDre played with Luminosity during the VCT Champions last chance qualifier, which concluded on Nov. 1. During the event, Luminosity were defeated by both XSET and Gen.G, which ended their tournament run early. Fellow North American side Cloud9 were the eventual victors and secured a spot at Champions in December.

In January, Luminosity released both Aproto and YaBoiDre from their contracts after the disappointing run at the last chance qualifier. The team acquired former Andbox player Adam “mada” Pampuch a day later.

The majority of North American teams have solidified their rosters for the upcoming VCT, which is set to begin on Jan. 27.