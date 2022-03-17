Sources: 100 Thieves drop out of Knights March tournament ￼

100 Thieves has dropped out of the upcoming VALORANT Knights Monthly Gauntlet tournament, which is set to begin on March 21, according to an internal message acquired by Dot Esports on March 17 and confirmed by multiple sources.

TSM X will replace the team, according to the message. It’s possible that one more team could drop out, also. The message was edited, also. A previous iteration of the message said FaZe Clan would drop out of the tournament and Teal Seam would play in the event.

As a result of the change, there will likely be a change in the groups since seeding will likely be affected. However this is yet to be confirmed by the organizer.

The 64-team tournament will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 23 with 16 groups of four. 100 Thieves were set to face off against ‘GNR Esports’ in the first round of Group A.

It’s unclear the reason for both teams to drop out.

This story is breaking.