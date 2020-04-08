Shroud, Summit, Skadoodle, Dizzy, and Fl0m to take on Riot in a VALORANT showmatch tonight

We might still be a ways out from VALORANT esports with the game only beginning its beta yesterday, but tonight might give us a sneak peek at the future.

A team of content creators will be taking on a team of VALORANT developers at 9pm CT tonight in what looks to be a venerable clash of true FPS beasts.

getting the boys together for a Show Match vs the @PlayValorant devs. heard they got a few ex-cs pros on the team.

Let's run it. @fl0mtv @shroud @Ska @Summit1g

Tonight. 10pm ET pic.twitter.com/PX7pRXFGoS — dizzy (@dizzy) April 8, 2020

The challenger squad is a who's who of FPS content creators with a history of Counter-Strike prowess. Shroud, Skadoodle, Summit1g, Fl0m, and Dizzy make up the challengers, boasting a team of some of the biggest names in streaming.

According to Dizzy, Riot's squad has "a few ex-CS pros" on the team. But so does the challenger team. This could be a decent preview of what competitive VALORANT might look like in the future.

The streamer team is all made up of clients of Loaded, arguably the biggest management group for gaming influencers there is.

Who will come out on top? Either way, it should make for some interesting content. You can check out the above broadcasters' channels tonight at 9pm CT.