Shroud compares spray patterns in VALORANT to Counter-Strike 1.6

As Riot Games’ new FPS VALORANT rises in popularity among streamers, many are trying to understand how the game’s mechanics work.

Diego, a full-time streamer for TSM, shared some of the spray patterns in VALORANT yesterday and called them “bloom patterns” because they apparently don’t follow a real pattern like in CS:GO. Former CS:GO pro and Mixer star shroud, however, seemingly understood Riot’s idea behind this and compared it to Counter-Strike 1.6.

“Like 1.6, it’s about being versatile and adapting to the situation with your recoil control,” shroud said. “[I’m] not particularly good at it yet, nor do I know if I like it yet. I do enjoy learning though so that’s chill.”

Following shroud’s response, a Twitter user jumped into the discussion and said that if players’ can’t control the recoil correctly due to patterns being different, it would introduce RNG, which he thinks is particularly bad in FPS titles.

Shroud, once again, defended VALORANT, although he isn’t sure if he “loves” the idea yet.

“The best aimer will be one who doesn’t just have insane muscle memory,” shroud said. “One who can adapt to every range and situation with the recoil of his weapon. If you think a little deeper it’s pretty fucking sick.”

It’s all a matter of opinion by now since every VALORANT player, apart from the devs, is trying to figure the game out. It may be similar to Overwatch and CS:GO, but the games aren’t identical.